Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $15.84 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Ingredion worth $15,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 67,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in Ingredion by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $178.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 10,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.88, for a total transaction of $1,361,392.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,906.76. The trade was a 24.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Ingredion Stock Down 2.0 %
INGR stock opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.51 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.
Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ingredion Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.96%.
About Ingredion
Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ingredion
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Tesla’s #1 Bull Cuts Target But Says It’s Still a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.