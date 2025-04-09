HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 8,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $695,027.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,433,820.30. This represents a 13.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

HealthEquity Stock Down 4.5 %

HQY stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average of $96.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

