FIL Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

FIL Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 131,465 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 0.43% of Quanta Services worth $200,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,932,000 after acquiring an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Quanta Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $338.00 to $316.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.05.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $244.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.