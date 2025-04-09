Rathbones Group PLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 30,604 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total transaction of $4,880,113.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,560,800.16. This trade represents a 16.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.36, for a total value of $1,367,913.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,329.20. The trade was a 74.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $7,952,685. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Yum! Brands from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YUM

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $141.32 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a 200 day moving average of $139.71.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.41%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.