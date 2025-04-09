Rathbones Group PLC Sells 9,649 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 9,649 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.84.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $82.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.55. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.