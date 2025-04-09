American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

AXP stock opened at $230.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a 200-day moving average of $288.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. American Express has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $326.28.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $326.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total transaction of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,492.04. This trade represents a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $269.89 per share, with a total value of $998,593.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,593. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.