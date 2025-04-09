ELCO Management Co. LLC Sells 4,268 Shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS)

ELCO Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC owned 0.11% of Global Water Resources worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Global Water Resources by 89.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 151.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Global Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 252,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,379,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,798,990. This trade represents a 11.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.88 million, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

