ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Winslow Capital Management LLC

Winslow Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,402 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.0% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of ServiceNow worth $554,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $48,802,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,090,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $10,071,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 44,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $724.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $637.99 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market cap of $149.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.14, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $892.36 and a 200-day moving average of $976.70.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 17.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $986.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,010.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,432.00 to $1,426.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,079.10.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.72, for a total transaction of $2,720,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,654.28. This trade represents a 44.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

