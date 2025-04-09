Winslow Capital Management LLC Buys 4,282,196 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 864.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,777,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,282,196 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned 0.37% of Lam Research worth $345,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1,032.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $1,661,672,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 892.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,578,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,341,902,000 after acquiring an additional 16,706,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.73. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $113.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

