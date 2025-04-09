Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 6.6 %

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $14.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

