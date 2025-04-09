Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $193,000 Position in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 153,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of FuboTV by 121.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,256,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 688,625 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FuboTV by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FuboTV by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,102,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,087,000 after buying an additional 425,906 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $879.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. FuboTV Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $107,423.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $35,090.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,446,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,651,445.40. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUBO. Huber Research raised shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $3.50 target price on FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price target on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

