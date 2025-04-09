Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires Shares of 6,989 NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in NovoCure by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 14,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.59. NovoCure Limited has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $161.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. StockNews.com lowered NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NovoCure from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

