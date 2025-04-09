American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEO shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

