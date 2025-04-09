American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.
American Eagle Outfitters has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a dividend payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.
American Eagle Outfitters Trading Down 7.1 %
American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $9.62 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on American Eagle Outfitters
Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters
In related news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Eagle Outfitters
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Make Big Bets on Gold With These 3 Leveraged Mining Funds
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Tariff-Proof Stocks: 3 Big Bargains With Huge Upside Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Qualcomm Breaks Down But RSI Signals It’s Severely Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.