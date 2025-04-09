Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:PHD opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Get Pioneer Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.