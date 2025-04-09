Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE:PHD opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.05.
