Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (HSHP) to Issue — Dividend of $0.04 on May 2nd

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Himalaya Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:HSHP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. Himalaya Shipping has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.95.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Himalaya Shipping Company Profile

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

