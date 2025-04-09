Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a 8.7% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Toll Brothers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.
Toll Brothers Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $169.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TOL. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.93.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
