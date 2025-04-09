Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 858,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 653,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

Harvest Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.15.

About Harvest Minerals

Harvest Minerals Limited (HMI.L) is an AIM-quoted low-cost, high margin Brazilian remineraliser producer located in the state of Minas Gerais, the heart of the largest and fastest growing fertiliser market in Brazil.

The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.

