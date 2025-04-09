C&C Group (LON:CCR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 115.20 ($1.47) and last traded at GBX 116.80 ($1.49), with a volume of 857812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.20 ($1.57).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.01. The stock has a market cap of £531.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.66.

In other C&C Group news, insider Roger Alexander White bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £121,000 ($154,612.83). Also, insider Sarah Newbitt bought 11,528 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £14,640.56 ($18,707.59). 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

