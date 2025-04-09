FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.28 and last traded at $24.09, with a volume of 326306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

