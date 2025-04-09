Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AutoCanada (ACQ)

AutoCanada (TSE: ACQ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/27/2025 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – AutoCanada was upgraded by analysts at Acumen Capital from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$22.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$20.00.

3/20/2025 – AutoCanada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/20/2025 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$17.00 to C$22.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2025 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$15.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – AutoCanada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$17.00.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$14.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.18. AutoCanada Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.75 and a 12-month high of C$25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$340.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 451.54.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

