iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.79 and last traded at $10.91, with a volume of 24032 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

