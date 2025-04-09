A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $22.62, with a volume of 541205 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities decreased their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.