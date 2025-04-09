Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $23,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $592,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Airbnb from $123.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $90,874.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,888,697.48. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,067,139.08. The trade was a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,030,357 shares of company stock valued at $284,351,868 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $105.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $66.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $166.74.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

