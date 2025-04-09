Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 78,200 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.34% of FMC worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of FMC by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 27.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,271,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $417,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,615 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of FMC by 86.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $68.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $61.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

In other FMC news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $223,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,980. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

