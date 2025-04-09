Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GVA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Granite Construction by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Granite Construction news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,914. This represents a 12.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $71.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.26. Granite Construction Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

