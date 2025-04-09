Fmr LLC Sells 859,458 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,432,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859,458 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 10.89% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $737,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.23.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

