Fmr LLC Has $614.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Fmr LLC increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,101,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,581 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.69% of Pentair worth $614,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 604,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after purchasing an additional 415,163 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at $36,568,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Pentair by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 888,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 357,523 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Pentair by 726.4% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 296,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,845,000 after acquiring an additional 260,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 263,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,683 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.27.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.16. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

