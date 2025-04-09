Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Insulet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insulet

In other Insulet news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,825 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $501,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,525. The trade was a 36.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. The trade was a 52.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PODD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Insulet from $305.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insulet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

Insulet Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of PODD opened at $247.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.29 and its 200-day moving average is $259.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

