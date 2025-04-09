Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Marathon Petroleum worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $1,034,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $15,522,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,875,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.72 per share, for a total transaction of $269,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. This trade represents a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,266,078.50. This trade represents a 1.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $118.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.72. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $115.10 and a 12-month high of $218.00.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

