Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,171 Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,171 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Financial Institutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISI. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Financial Institutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

FISI stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.71 million, a P/E ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Financial Institutions had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a positive return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is -85.52%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

