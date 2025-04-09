Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $94,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 380,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,036,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $177.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -708.16 and a beta of 1.12. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $222.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $2,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,496. The trade was a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $38,227,431.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,030,790. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.