Wedbush Securities Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at $906,000. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 50,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 155,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNY. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of SNY opened at $49.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

