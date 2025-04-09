Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 306,910 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 91.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,910 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Maplebear worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maplebear by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research upgraded Maplebear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.50. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This represents a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094. Company insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

