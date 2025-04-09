Wedbush Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NLY. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 45,843 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,400,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,296,000 after buying an additional 223,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 48,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 655.7% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 99,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 86,002 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 1.5 %

NLY stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.68%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

