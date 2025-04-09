18,749 Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Acquired by Polymer Capital Management US LLC

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 3,862.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 98,961 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Steelcase in the third quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 203.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 178,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 119,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Performance

SCS opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Steelcase Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.90 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti raised Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In other Steelcase news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,006.94. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

