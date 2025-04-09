Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $225,000 in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07.

CrossFirst Bankshares Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.18%. As a group, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

