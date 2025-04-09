Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,440,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 133,869 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 893,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 149,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,607 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWO. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $13.50 to $12.95 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Two Harbors Investment

In related news, insider Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $33,877.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,851.36. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $67,225.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 174,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,099.36. This trade represents a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,674 shares of company stock valued at $271,037 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Performance

Shares of TWO opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $14.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.52.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 66.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also

