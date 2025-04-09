Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes $230,000 Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AAR by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 969,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,591,000 after acquiring an additional 114,460 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth $6,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $6,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in AAR by 215.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after buying an additional 87,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 18.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,693,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AAR

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 33,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $2,357,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,449,913.60. This trade represents a 34.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $354,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,194,360.80. The trade was a 1.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,793 shares of company stock worth $12,538,396 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AIR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.20.

AAR Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of AIR stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.58 and a beta of 1.32. AAR Corp. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

