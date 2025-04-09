Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Shares of EE opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

