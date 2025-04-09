Polymer Capital Management US LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 146,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 81,695 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 270,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 117,728 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,163,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 122,534 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Companies by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 50,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of RKT opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 15.47. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $21.38.

Rocket Companies Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Rocket Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 801.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

