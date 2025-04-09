Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 116,218 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $29,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,920,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on APAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE APAM opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.