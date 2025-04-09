Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,615 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Lantheus worth $28,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $36,183,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $439,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Lantheus by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,107,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,054,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter worth about $27,526,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth about $26,189,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.43.

Lantheus Stock Down 2.1 %

Lantheus stock opened at $93.41 on Wednesday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.23). Lantheus had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm had revenue of $391.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 53,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.35, for a total value of $5,010,645.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 440,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,551,645.65. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $1,005,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,445,207.20. This trade represents a 8.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,109 shares of company stock worth $6,110,806. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

