Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 190.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,684,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,132,576,000 after purchasing an additional 446,591 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,878,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,729,000 after buying an additional 649,102 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,277,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,593,000 after buying an additional 679,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,648,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,503,000 after buying an additional 212,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,825,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,436,000 after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.09.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.0 %

IR stock opened at $66.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

