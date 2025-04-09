Aviva PLC Buys 84,311 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 101.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,311 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dynatrace worth $9,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. DA Davidson set a $70.00 target price on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.13.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $2,456,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,700,171.28. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,354.48. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock worth $7,159,599 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

