Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Director Mark A. Welsh III Sells 33 Shares

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.30, for a total value of $15,849.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,948,577.10. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $491.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $479.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $418.60 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.27 by $0.12. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.08%.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on NOC. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $544.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $557.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.