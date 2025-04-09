Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,525,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 19,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,819,000. Finally, Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $115.88 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $92.75 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.61 and its 200 day moving average is $113.87.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DUK. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.20.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

