Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 147,207 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $197,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,924 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 376,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,638,000 after purchasing an additional 222,167 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 3.7 %

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

