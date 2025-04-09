Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.43.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.56%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

