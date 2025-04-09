APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 640,645 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 315.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,645 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.07% of Newmont worth $30,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Newmont by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,491,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,832,000 after buying an additional 1,578,545 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Newmont by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,379,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,580,000 after acquiring an additional 865,213 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Newmont by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Natascha Viljoen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,680. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $44.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

