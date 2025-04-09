APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,581 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,656 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.20% of F5 worth $28,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 852 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in F5 by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 7,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on F5 from $310.00 to $269.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $304.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.78.

In other F5 news, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,452. This represents a 55.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,131. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 stock opened at $241.53 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.01 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.01.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

